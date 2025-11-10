Protest Erupts as Panjab University Faces Political and Student Backlash

On Monday, Panjab University became the epicenter of tumultuous protests, with students demanding the announcement of long-pending Senate elections. The demonstration turned intense as security forces resorted to lathicharge amidst a massive show of force, as students broke through barricades.

Joined by political heavyweights and farmers, the protest underscored broader discontent against what critics accuse as the government's attempt to 'capture' the educational institution. Despite a withdrawal of a controversial ministry order, protestors remain steadfast in their demand for action.

Figures such as AAP MP Malvinder Singh Kang and former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi lent their support, calling for unity and immediate government intervention. Meanwhile, PU's Vice-Chancellor emphasized the need to balance protest rights with academic stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)