Left Menu

Pondicherry University's Rise in QS Asia Rankings

Pondicherry Central University has jumped to 470th in the QS Asia University Rankings 2026. With improvements in research output and international engagement, the university's score rose from 18.8 to 30.7. The institution also advanced in Southern Asia rankings and significantly broadened its international research network.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Puducherry | Updated: 11-11-2025 12:37 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 12:37 IST
Pondicherry University's Rise in QS Asia Rankings
  • Country:
  • India

Pondicherry Central University celebrates a significant leap in the QS Asia University Rankings 2026, achieving 470th position among 1,526 Asian institutions. This marks a leap from the previous year's band of 501-520, showcasing the university's continuous march towards academic excellence, research prowess, and global collaborations.

The Deputy Registrar, K Mahesh, highlighted that the university's overall score rose from 18.8 in 2025 to 30.7 in 2026, with notable improvements in research output where papers per faculty surged from 48.2 to 76.6, and citations per paper climbed from 16.9 to 19.4.

Vice Chancellor P Prakash Babu lauded the faculty and staff for these commendable achievements, attributing the rise partly to doubling the international student ratio and expanding the international research network, which grew sharply from 26.3 to 77.6.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Drive to Attract Private Investment in Energy

China's Drive to Attract Private Investment in Energy

 China
2
Coriander Prices Surge Amid Firm Spot Market Trends

Coriander Prices Surge Amid Firm Spot Market Trends

 India
3
Rajasthan's Anta Bypoll: A High-Stakes Clash

Rajasthan's Anta Bypoll: A High-Stakes Clash

 India
4
IndiGo Expands Global Reach with Delhi-Guangzhou Direct Flights

IndiGo Expands Global Reach with Delhi-Guangzhou Direct Flights

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthy Aging Fuels Growth: How Better Health in Later Life Boosts Work and Prosperity

IMF Study Says South Africa’s 3% Inflation Goal May Bring Big Gains After Small Costs

From Farms to Frontiers: How Market Distortions Fuel Guatemala’s Migration Wave

Transforming Data Systems: How SDMX Drives Modern, Open, and Interoperable Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025