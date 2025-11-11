Pondicherry University's Rise in QS Asia Rankings

Pondicherry Central University celebrates a significant leap in the QS Asia University Rankings 2026, achieving 470th position among 1,526 Asian institutions. This marks a leap from the previous year's band of 501-520, showcasing the university's continuous march towards academic excellence, research prowess, and global collaborations.

The Deputy Registrar, K Mahesh, highlighted that the university's overall score rose from 18.8 in 2025 to 30.7 in 2026, with notable improvements in research output where papers per faculty surged from 48.2 to 76.6, and citations per paper climbed from 16.9 to 19.4.

Vice Chancellor P Prakash Babu lauded the faculty and staff for these commendable achievements, attributing the rise partly to doubling the international student ratio and expanding the international research network, which grew sharply from 26.3 to 77.6.

