IIT Gandhinagar Pioneers GenAI-Powered Postgraduate Programs

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Gandhinagar, in partnership with Futurense Technologies, has unveiled three groundbreaking six-month residential postgraduate diploma programs powered by GenAI, officials announced on Tuesday.

These programs are crafted to offer more than 600 hours of immersive, bootcamp-style training, equipping students with skills comparable to two years of industry experience. Aimed at building India's next-gen tech workforce, the initiative combines hands-on innovation with the traditional IIT campus experience.

Although designed for a limited group of 60 candidates, selected through an exhaustive admission process, the programs promise mentorship from IIT faculty and Fortune 500 industry leaders. The diploma courses cover AI and Agentic AI Engineering, GenAI and Data Science Engineering, and AI-Powered Software Engineering with Cloud.

(With inputs from agencies.)