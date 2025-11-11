Left Menu

IIT Gandhinagar Pioneers GenAI-Powered Postgraduate Programs

IIT Gandhinagar launched three unique six-month residential tech diploma programs powered by AI, in collaboration with Futurense Technologies. Offering intensive bootcamp-style learning, they aim to produce engineers adept in enterprise-grade solutions, shaping India's future tech workforce.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2025 17:36 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 17:36 IST
IIT Gandhinagar Pioneers GenAI-Powered Postgraduate Programs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Gandhinagar, in partnership with Futurense Technologies, has unveiled three groundbreaking six-month residential postgraduate diploma programs powered by GenAI, officials announced on Tuesday.

These programs are crafted to offer more than 600 hours of immersive, bootcamp-style training, equipping students with skills comparable to two years of industry experience. Aimed at building India's next-gen tech workforce, the initiative combines hands-on innovation with the traditional IIT campus experience.

Although designed for a limited group of 60 candidates, selected through an exhaustive admission process, the programs promise mentorship from IIT faculty and Fortune 500 industry leaders. The diploma courses cover AI and Agentic AI Engineering, GenAI and Data Science Engineering, and AI-Powered Software Engineering with Cloud.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Surendra Koli Acquitted: A New Chapter in Nithari Killings Case

Surendra Koli Acquitted: A New Chapter in Nithari Killings Case

 India
2
Gujarat CM Honors Radha Yadav, Celebrates Women's Cricket World Cup Victory

Gujarat CM Honors Radha Yadav, Celebrates Women's Cricket World Cup Victory

 India
3
Home Minister Shah instructed Forensic Science Laboratory to match samples collected from bodies in car that exploded near Red Fort: Sources.

Home Minister Shah instructed Forensic Science Laboratory to match samples c...

 India
4
NDA Set for Resounding Victory in High-Stakes Bihar Election: Exit Polls

NDA Set for Resounding Victory in High-Stakes Bihar Election: Exit Polls

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From fintech to clean energy: How G7 nations are powering next wave of sustainable AI

Hidden racism in AI: ChatGPT’s responses reflect deep cultural hierarchies

Creative workers face job loss and exploitation as AI outpaces industrial reforms

Copyright breakpoint: AI works without human input belong to everyone

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025