Controversy Erupts Over Christmas Day Programs at Lok Bhavan
Kerala's Minister V Sivankutty condemned the decision to hold programs at Lok Bhavan on Christmas, alleging it denied employees a holiday. This was to observe Good Governance Day. Sivankutty called the move objectionable and against labour justice, highlighting a troubling pattern of denying festival holidays.
In a recent political storm, Kerala General Education Minister V Sivankutty strongly criticized the decision to conduct programs at Lok Bhavan on Christmas Day.
The minister accused the establishment of denying employees a holiday on a significant festival by observing Good Governance Day to honor former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birth anniversary.
Sivankutty labeled the decision as an infringement on labor rights and a challenge to India's secular principles, urging corrective measures to uphold justice.
