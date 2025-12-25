Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Christmas Day Programs at Lok Bhavan

Kerala's Minister V Sivankutty condemned the decision to hold programs at Lok Bhavan on Christmas, alleging it denied employees a holiday. This was to observe Good Governance Day. Sivankutty called the move objectionable and against labour justice, highlighting a troubling pattern of denying festival holidays.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 25-12-2025 18:04 IST | Created: 25-12-2025 18:04 IST
In a recent political storm, Kerala General Education Minister V Sivankutty strongly criticized the decision to conduct programs at Lok Bhavan on Christmas Day.

The minister accused the establishment of denying employees a holiday on a significant festival by observing Good Governance Day to honor former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birth anniversary.

Sivankutty labeled the decision as an infringement on labor rights and a challenge to India's secular principles, urging corrective measures to uphold justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

