Controversy Erupts Over Christmas Day Programs at Lok Bhavan

In a recent political storm, Kerala General Education Minister V Sivankutty strongly criticized the decision to conduct programs at Lok Bhavan on Christmas Day.

The minister accused the establishment of denying employees a holiday on a significant festival by observing Good Governance Day to honor former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birth anniversary.

Sivankutty labeled the decision as an infringement on labor rights and a challenge to India's secular principles, urging corrective measures to uphold justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)