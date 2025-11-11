Left Menu

Crisis in Campus Safety: Arunachal Pradesh Congress Calls for Immediate Reforms

The Arunachal Pradesh Congress has raised alarms over a surge in crimes within the state's educational institutions, describing it as a governance lapse under the BJP administration. Following a cadet's suicide, the Congress demands immediate reforms to ensure student safety and institutional accountability.

The Congress in Arunachal Pradesh has sounded an alarm over escalating crimes within the state's educational institutions, attributing the trend to what it terms a 'collapse of governance' by the BJP-led administration. The Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), led by President Bosiram Siram, has called for urgent measures to rectify the situation.

This is in response to the recent suicide of a cadet at Sainik School in the East Siang district, sparking widespread public debate on the welfare of students and the accountability measures in place. The incident has reignited demands for enhanced transparency in investigations and reforms to bolster institutional management.

Siram has accused the authorities of neglecting safety and allowing a dangerous environment to persist in schools and colleges, citing cases of violence and moral decay as evidence of systemic failure. The Congress party has emphasized the need for strict protocols, effective monitoring, and comprehensive student support services as essential steps for restoring safety and accountability.

