President Ramaphosa Committed to Justice for Apartheid-Era Crimes

President Cyril Ramaphosa has reaffirmed government’s commitment to ensuring justice for victims of unresolved apartheid-era crimes, saying the long-standing calls from affected families for accountability and closure cannot be ignored.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the Presidency emphasised that the government remains determined to pursue justice for families whose relatives were victims of crimes committed during apartheid and whose cases remain unresolved decades later.

However, the Presidency said the work of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into allegations of attempts to halt the investigation and prosecution of Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) cases must first navigate ongoing legal proceedings.

Court to Decide on Recusal of Commission Chair

The development follows an application filed in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg seeking the recusal of retired Constitutional Court Justice Sisi Khampepe, who chairs the commission.

President Ramaphosa appointed the Commission of Inquiry in May 2025, with Justice Khampepe leading the investigation. She is assisted by retired Northern Cape Judge President Frans Diale Kgomo and advocate Andrea Gabriel.

The commission was created as part of a settlement agreement reached in a court application brought by families of apartheid-era victims, who argued that many TRC-related cases were never properly investigated or prosecuted.

The inquiry’s mandate is to determine whether there were deliberate attempts to block or delay investigations and prosecutions linked to crimes identified by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

Presidency Concerned About Delays

The Presidency said the President is concerned that ongoing review applications could delay the work of the commission, potentially undermining the pursuit of justice for affected families.

“The President has been deeply concerned by the current review applications that could be detrimental to the interests of the victims who want closure and accountability from the government regarding their family members,” the Presidency said.

Officials warned that the legal challenges risk frustrating the primary purpose for which the commission was established.

Integrity of the Process a Priority

Despite the delays, the Presidency stressed that the government has no intention of halting or undermining the commission’s work.

Instead, Ramaphosa believes the courts are best positioned to determine the recusal matter, ensuring the integrity and legitimacy of the inquiry process.

“The President believes the court is best placed to make a determination on the matter. This does not constitute a desire to collapse the Commission and its work,” the Presidency said.

According to the statement, Ramaphosa will act swiftly once the court has delivered its ruling to ensure that the commission can proceed with its investigation.

Commission Established After Families Sought Legal Action

The commission was established after families of apartheid-era victims approached the courts, arguing that many cases referred by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission were never fully investigated or prosecuted.

The TRC, which operated between 1996 and 2003, documented numerous politically motivated crimes committed during apartheid and recommended further investigations in cases where perpetrators had not applied for or been granted amnesty.

However, many families have long argued that successive governments failed to pursue these cases adequately, leaving victims without justice.

Deadline for Final Report Extended to July 2026

In December 2025, the Presidency announced that the deadline for the commission’s final report had been extended to 31 July 2026 to allow additional time for its work.

The extension was intended to ensure that the commission could thoroughly examine the complex legal and historical issues surrounding the alleged obstruction of TRC-related prosecutions.

Government officials say the inquiry remains a critical step in addressing unresolved injustices from the apartheid era.

Pursuing Long-Delayed Accountability

Ramaphosa said ensuring accountability for unresolved apartheid crimes is essential to strengthening public trust in the justice system and honouring the memory of victims.

The Presidency reiterated that once the court rules on the recusal application, the commission will continue its work to determine whether interference prevented the investigation and prosecution of apartheid-era crimes.

For families who have waited decades for answers, the commission represents a crucial opportunity to seek truth, accountability and closure.