Arunachal Pradesh Minister P D Sona Champions Holistic Education Reform
Arunachal Pradesh Minister P D Sona emphasized the state government's focus on creating an inclusive education system. Inaugurating the college week at Government College Doimukh, he noted infrastructure challenges and vowed to address student grievances. The minister lauded the college's diversity efforts and emphasized collective responsibility in education.
On Tuesday, Arunachal Pradesh Minister P D Sona highlighted the government's commitment to developing a holistic and equitable education system during the 12th annual college week celebration at Government College Doimukh.
The minister identified infrastructure as a major challenge and promised to address student grievances in the next fiscal year, commending the college's efforts in promoting student diversity and applauding Principal Dr. Taw Azu and faculty for their dedication.
Deputy Commissioner Vishakha Yadav encouraged students to pursue their dreams with discipline, stressing the importance of physical and mental well-being for resilience. The college, offering Arts courses since 2012 and Commerce since 2025, has gained a reputation for academic excellence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
