Arunachal Pradesh Minister P D Sona Champions Holistic Education Reform

On Tuesday, Arunachal Pradesh Minister P D Sona highlighted the government's commitment to developing a holistic and equitable education system during the 12th annual college week celebration at Government College Doimukh.

The minister identified infrastructure as a major challenge and promised to address student grievances in the next fiscal year, commending the college's efforts in promoting student diversity and applauding Principal Dr. Taw Azu and faculty for their dedication.

Deputy Commissioner Vishakha Yadav encouraged students to pursue their dreams with discipline, stressing the importance of physical and mental well-being for resilience. The college, offering Arts courses since 2012 and Commerce since 2025, has gained a reputation for academic excellence.

