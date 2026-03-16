Assam Gears Up for Single-Phase Assembly Elections with Enhanced Security and Infrastructure

Assam is set to hold its Assembly elections in a single phase, scheduled for April 9, due to enhanced infrastructure and security measures, officials revealed. The election process, encompassing all 126 Assembly constituencies, marks a new approach driven by confidence in logistical and administrative capabilities.

State Chief Electoral Officer Anurag Goel acknowledged the impact of improved infrastructure, including more buildings and bridges, on this decision. Nodal security officer Akhilesh Kumar Singh emphasized their comprehensive readiness—highlighting the crucial role of the civil and police administrations, strengthened by the withdrawal of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act from most regions.

The state has requested 828 companies of the central armed police force, with 200 companies already on ground. Additionally, over 74,000 local police personnel will maintain law and order, ensuring compliance with election guidelines. Extra measures such as inter-district monitoring, CCTV, active area dominance, and confidence-building initiatives guarantee voter safety throughout the elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)