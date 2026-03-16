Delhi's Judicial Infrastructure Gets a Boost: New Courts in Rohini
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced the city's commitment to expanding judicial infrastructure. At a foundation stone ceremony in Rohini, Gupta detailed plans for new court complexes and modern facilities to expedite case resolutions. Chief Justice of India and Delhi High Court officials attended, reinforcing government commitment to judicial improvement.
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Delhi is set for a significant enhancement in its judicial infrastructure, as announced by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday. Speaking at the ceremony for the foundation stone laying of the new family court complex in Rohini, she emphasized the importance of speeding up case disposals through expanded infrastructure.
Among those present at the ceremony were Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Delhi High Court Chief Justice D K Upadhyay, along with other judicial dignitaries. Gupta humorously expressed her nervousness speaking in front of such esteemed judges, who are known for their acute attention to detail.
The new Rohini complex will feature 14 advanced courtrooms, with plans for additional premises across the city, including 102 courtrooms in Rohini Sector 26. The Delhi government is also focusing on accommodations for judicial officers, strengthening its commitment to improve judicial facilities across the region.
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