Delhi's Infrastructure Boost: Major Road Projects to Ease Congestion

The Delhi government is set to enhance the capital's transportation network through two significant road projects. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta confirmed on Monday that a revised budget exceeding Rs 1,635 crore has been approved for the Barapullah Phase-III elevated road, linking Sarai Kale Khan to Mayur Vihar.

Additionally, a double-decker elevated corridor will be constructed on the Mehrauli-Badarpur road at a cost of more than Rs 1,471 crore. This corridor aims to alleviate the chronic congestion that plagues one of South Delhi's busiest thoroughfares.

Both projects, with completion aimed by June 2026, promise to deliver faster, smoother commutes and decongest major roadways, benefiting daily commuters and improving overall connectivity in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)