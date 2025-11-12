Empowering Gen Alpha: Haryana Police's Initiative on Cyber Safety and Social Responsibility

In a bid to raise awareness among young students about pressing social issues, Haryana Police hosted an event focusing on drugs, cybercrime, and digital discipline. Held on Tuesday evening, the event emphasized the importance of bridging the gap between students and the system, creating more informed and responsible citizens.

This initiative comes on the heels of a recent shooting in Gurugram, where a Class-11 student opened fire on a classmate. The incident has prompted a state-wide reflection on child safety and the accessibility of firearms. The police have acted promptly, detaining two minors and confiscating a firearm with ammunition.

Under the theme 'An Evening for Gen Alpha,' the program highlighted campaigns on anti-drug awareness and cybercrime prevention. Olympian officers and newly recruited IPS officials addressed students on vital skills such as stress management and responsible social media use. The event underscored a collaborative approach to safeguard the youth, advocating for partnership over fear.