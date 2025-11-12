Left Menu

Empowering Gen Alpha: Haryana Police's Initiative on Cyber Safety and Social Responsibility

Haryana Police organized an event for students addressing issues like drugs and cybercrime. This initiative, focusing on Gen Alpha, emphasized responsible tech use and digital balance. It comes after a shooting incident raised safety concerns. Campaigns on anti-drug awareness, safe schools, and cyber vigilance were highlighted, with Olympian officers and IPS recruits engaging students.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panchkula | Updated: 12-11-2025 00:35 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 00:35 IST
Empowering Gen Alpha: Haryana Police's Initiative on Cyber Safety and Social Responsibility
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to raise awareness among young students about pressing social issues, Haryana Police hosted an event focusing on drugs, cybercrime, and digital discipline. Held on Tuesday evening, the event emphasized the importance of bridging the gap between students and the system, creating more informed and responsible citizens.

This initiative comes on the heels of a recent shooting in Gurugram, where a Class-11 student opened fire on a classmate. The incident has prompted a state-wide reflection on child safety and the accessibility of firearms. The police have acted promptly, detaining two minors and confiscating a firearm with ammunition.

Under the theme 'An Evening for Gen Alpha,' the program highlighted campaigns on anti-drug awareness and cybercrime prevention. Olympian officers and newly recruited IPS officials addressed students on vital skills such as stress management and responsible social media use. The event underscored a collaborative approach to safeguard the youth, advocating for partnership over fear.

TRENDING

1
Sergio Gor: Strengthening US-India Relations

Sergio Gor: Strengthening US-India Relations

 Global
2
Hurricane Melissa's Aftermath in Jamaica: Rising Death Toll and Aid Efforts

Hurricane Melissa's Aftermath in Jamaica: Rising Death Toll and Aid Efforts

 Global
3
Cunha's Ascent: From Old Trafford to the World Stage

Cunha's Ascent: From Old Trafford to the World Stage

 Global
4
Romania's Energy Takeover: Securing Stability Amid Sanctions

Romania's Energy Takeover: Securing Stability Amid Sanctions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From fintech to clean energy: How G7 nations are powering next wave of sustainable AI

Hidden racism in AI: ChatGPT’s responses reflect deep cultural hierarchies

Creative workers face job loss and exploitation as AI outpaces industrial reforms

Copyright breakpoint: AI works without human input belong to everyone

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025