PhysicsWallah IPO: The Edtech Unicorn Making Waves on the Stock Market

PhysicsWallah, a prominent edtech unicorn, is making waves with its initial public offering (IPO). The IPO aims to raise funds for expansion and growth, with a subscription rate of 10% by the second day. The market debut is set for November 18, with the company planning significant valuation gains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2025 12:01 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 12:01 IST
  India

The highly anticipated initial public offering (IPO) of edtech unicorn PhysicsWallah has garnered a 10% subscription by its second day of bidding. The bidding window is set to close on November 13, amid heightened interest in the educational technology sector.

As of 11:30 AM on Wednesday, the IPO had received bids for 1,83,06,625 shares out of the 18,62,04,143 shares available, according to data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE). Retail individual investors showed a 46% subscription, but non-institutional investor participation remained minimal, and the qualified institutional buyers segment reported no bids on its second day.

The IPO seeks to raise Rs 3,480 crore, with a portion earmarked for funding the company's ambitious expansion and growth initiatives. PhysicsWallah will be the first pure-play edtech company to list on Indian stock exchanges, anticipated to significantly boost its valuation. The company's stock market debut is slated for November 18.

