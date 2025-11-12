Left Menu

Admission Cancelled for Fake Tribe Certificate Scam in Dumka

An MBBS student's admission at Shaheed Nirma Mahto Medical and Hospital in Jharkhand's Dumka district was rescinded after it was discovered she submitted a false scheduled tribe certificate. An investigation revealed she did not belong to the tribe and initiated legal proceedings against her.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhanbad | Updated: 12-11-2025 23:43 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 23:43 IST
  • Country:
  • India

An MBBS student at a medical college in Dumka district, Jharkhand, is facing legal repercussions following the cancellation of her admission due to a falsified scheduled tribe certificate, according to official reports on Wednesday.

The individual's enrollment at the Shaheed Nirma Mahto Medical and Hospital (SNMMCH) occurred post-counseling. Notably, the girl's surname, Dutta, triggered suspicions, leading to a provisional admission pending verification.

An executive magistrate was dispatched to Godda, the student's hometown, on November 10 to authenticate the provided documentation. The investigation confirmed the falsification aimed at exploiting tribal quota advantages, thus prompting her admission cancellation and subsequent legal recommendations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

