IIT Kharagpur and TU Graz Forge Stronger Academic Ties
A delegation from Austria's TU Graz visited IIT-Kharagpur, aiming to enhance academic and research collaboration. The visit included discussions on joint research, student exchange, and a Memorandum of Understanding to expand cooperation. Future plans include a joint PhD program and participation in international mobility programs.
An eight-member delegation from Austria's Technical University of Graz (TU Graz) recently visited IIT-Kharagpur to strengthen academic and research ties, according to a statement released on Wednesday.
The delegation focused on exploring new possibilities for joint research initiatives, student exchanges, and collaborative academic programs within the framework of the enhanced India-Austria partnership.
The visit culminated with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), marking a significant milestone in expanding cooperation. Discussions included topics related to hardware security, cryptographic protocols, and potential collaborations in PhD programs and Erasmus+ International Credit Mobility.
