IIT Kharagpur and TU Graz Forge Stronger Academic Ties

A delegation from Austria's TU Graz visited IIT-Kharagpur, aiming to enhance academic and research collaboration. The visit included discussions on joint research, student exchange, and a Memorandum of Understanding to expand cooperation. Future plans include a joint PhD program and participation in international mobility programs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 12-11-2025 23:47 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 23:47 IST
IIT Kharagpur and TU Graz Forge Stronger Academic Ties
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
An eight-member delegation from Austria's Technical University of Graz (TU Graz) recently visited IIT-Kharagpur to strengthen academic and research ties, according to a statement released on Wednesday.

The delegation focused on exploring new possibilities for joint research initiatives, student exchanges, and collaborative academic programs within the framework of the enhanced India-Austria partnership.

The visit culminated with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), marking a significant milestone in expanding cooperation. Discussions included topics related to hardware security, cryptographic protocols, and potential collaborations in PhD programs and Erasmus+ International Credit Mobility.

