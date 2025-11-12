IIT Kharagpur and TU Graz Forge Stronger Academic Ties

An eight-member delegation from Austria's Technical University of Graz (TU Graz) recently visited IIT-Kharagpur to strengthen academic and research ties, according to a statement released on Wednesday.

The delegation focused on exploring new possibilities for joint research initiatives, student exchanges, and collaborative academic programs within the framework of the enhanced India-Austria partnership.

The visit culminated with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), marking a significant milestone in expanding cooperation. Discussions included topics related to hardware security, cryptographic protocols, and potential collaborations in PhD programs and Erasmus+ International Credit Mobility.

