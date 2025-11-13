NAAC Show-Cause Notice to Al Falah University Over False Accreditation Claims

The National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) has issued a show-cause notice to Al Falah University, accusing it of displaying false accreditation claims on its website. This action follows increased scrutiny after the Delhi car blast involving individuals linked to the university.

The NAAC, responsible for evaluating the quality of higher education institutions, highlighted that Al Falah University has falsely claimed some colleges are NAAC-certified. The notice stated that this misrepresentation could mislead parents, students, and stakeholders about the university's quality standards.

The council has demanded Al Falah University remove such claims from its website and other public documents, noting that the accrediting status for some of its colleges had expired years ago and had not been renewed.

(With inputs from agencies.)