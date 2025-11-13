Left Menu

NAAC Show-Cause Notice to Al Falah University Over False Accreditation Claims

The NAAC has issued a show-cause notice to Al Falah University for falsely displaying NAAC certification on its website. The accreditation statuses for affiliated colleges have expired, misleading the public regarding the university's standards. The notice demands corrections to misrepresentations of NAAC accreditation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2025 15:45 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 15:45 IST
NAAC Show-Cause Notice to Al Falah University Over False Accreditation Claims
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) has issued a show-cause notice to Al Falah University, accusing it of displaying false accreditation claims on its website. This action follows increased scrutiny after the Delhi car blast involving individuals linked to the university.

The NAAC, responsible for evaluating the quality of higher education institutions, highlighted that Al Falah University has falsely claimed some colleges are NAAC-certified. The notice stated that this misrepresentation could mislead parents, students, and stakeholders about the university's quality standards.

The council has demanded Al Falah University remove such claims from its website and other public documents, noting that the accrediting status for some of its colleges had expired years ago and had not been renewed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jyothi Surekha Vennam Leads India to Archery Glory at Asian Championships

Jyothi Surekha Vennam Leads India to Archery Glory at Asian Championships

 Bangladesh
2
Doctor's Journey: A Flight Ticket Unravels Terror Links

Doctor's Journey: A Flight Ticket Unravels Terror Links

 India
3
Predicting Memory Loss: The New Tool in Alzheimer's Detection

Predicting Memory Loss: The New Tool in Alzheimer's Detection

 India
4
Oil Market Surplus Looms: IEA Predicts Larger Than Expected Oversupply

Oil Market Surplus Looms: IEA Predicts Larger Than Expected Oversupply

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025