NIA Tightens Grip: New Arrests and Extended Custodies in Delhi Blast Probe

In a crucial development in the Delhi blast case, a Special NIA court at Patiala House has remanded Nasir Malla to seven days in NIA custody. Malla's arrest marks significant progress in the investigation of the terror incident that left 15 dead and over two dozen injured. Another suspect, Amir Rashid Ali, will also remain in custody for an additional seven days following the expiry of his initial custody term. Ali, arrested on November 16, was reportedly involved in facilitating the purchase of the vehicle used in the explosion.

The blast, occurring on November 10, involved a vehicle-borne improvised explosive device (IED) in a Hyundai i20, allegedly driven by suicide bomber Umar Un Nabi. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) confirmed Nabi's identity and association with the explosion. As part of the ongoing probe, NIA officials have examined 73 witnesses and seized another vehicle linked to Nabi. Cooperation with police and investigation agencies across multiple states remains steadfast in untangling all leads pertinent to the case.

In related proceedings, the same court has extended custody for several other accused, including Dr. Muzammil Shakeel Ganai, Dr. Adeel Ahmed Rather, Dr. Shaheen Saeed, and Mufti Irfan Ahmad Wagay. They are also under investigation by the NIA, which continues to tighten its net around those involved in the tragic incident, securing critical evidence and unraveling the intricate planning behind the attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)