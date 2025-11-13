Religious Bigotry Graffitism Hits Indian Statistical Institute

A shocking incident of religious bigotry has emerged at the Indian Statistical Institute (ISI), Kolkata, following the discovery of offensive graffiti inside its campus. The graffiti targeted a specific religious community, sparking outrage among students and faculty, who have demanded swift action.

The ISI authority, alongside Director Sanghamitra Bandyopadhyay, condemned the act, reaffirming the institution's commitment to pluralistic and non-discriminatory values. Amid concerns about inadequate CCTV coverage, an investigation is underway to identify those responsible.

The incident has drawn attention from various quarters, including student bodies and the Association for Protection of Democratic Rights, who stress the need for punitive measures and counseling for offenders to uphold the inclusive ethos of the educational institution.

