Left Menu

Religious Bigotry Graffitism Hits Indian Statistical Institute

Controversy erupted at the prestigious Indian Statistical Institute (ISI) in Kolkata after hateful graffiti targeting a religious community was discovered. The institute's director and community have condemned the act, calling for investigations and improvements in campus security to prevent future occurrences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 13-11-2025 18:30 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 18:30 IST
Religious Bigotry Graffitism Hits Indian Statistical Institute
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A shocking incident of religious bigotry has emerged at the Indian Statistical Institute (ISI), Kolkata, following the discovery of offensive graffiti inside its campus. The graffiti targeted a specific religious community, sparking outrage among students and faculty, who have demanded swift action.

The ISI authority, alongside Director Sanghamitra Bandyopadhyay, condemned the act, reaffirming the institution's commitment to pluralistic and non-discriminatory values. Amid concerns about inadequate CCTV coverage, an investigation is underway to identify those responsible.

The incident has drawn attention from various quarters, including student bodies and the Association for Protection of Democratic Rights, who stress the need for punitive measures and counseling for offenders to uphold the inclusive ethos of the educational institution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Blast Investigation Unfolds: Al Falah University Under Forensic Audit

Blast Investigation Unfolds: Al Falah University Under Forensic Audit

 India
2
ONGC Expands Horizons: From Hydrocarbons to Rare Earths and Helium

ONGC Expands Horizons: From Hydrocarbons to Rare Earths and Helium

 India
3
Delhi-NCR Electric Bus Initiative Revives State Connectivity

Delhi-NCR Electric Bus Initiative Revives State Connectivity

 India
4
Tenneco Clean Air India's IPO Oversubscribed: A Strong Market Debut

Tenneco Clean Air India's IPO Oversubscribed: A Strong Market Debut

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025