Left Menu

India Unveils 100 New Sainik Schools in PPP Model

The Narendra Modi government is establishing 100 Sainik Schools through a Public Private Partnership model to promote military education across India. Union Home Minister Amit Shah highlighted the economic benefits of related initiatives in Gujarat for farmers and dairy sectors, including organic products and expanded cooperative societies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Boriyavi | Updated: 13-11-2025 20:03 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 20:03 IST
India Unveils 100 New Sainik Schools in PPP Model
  • Country:
  • India

The Narendra Modi government is set to establish 100 Sainik Schools across India under a Public Private Partnership (PPP) model, according to Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Announced during the inauguration of the Shri Motibhai R Chaudhary Sagar Sainik School in Gujarat, Shah emphasized the role these schools will play in encouraging children from various districts to join the armed forces.

The new Sainik School, built at a cost of Rs 50 crore, boasts state-of-the-art facilities, including smart classrooms, hostels, a library, and a canteen. The Sagar Organic Plant, which was inaugurated simultaneously, will bolster organic farming. With a capacity of 30 metric tonnes daily, it aims to benefit farmers by bringing their organic products to national and international markets.

Expanding on broader economic initiatives, Shah highlighted the ongoing success of Dudhsagar Dairy, a core part of Gujarat's White Revolution, and discussed the establishment of primary dairy cooperative societies. A significant portion of Amul's turnover stems from women's contributions, demonstrating the economic impact of these cooperative efforts. In light of unseasonal rains, the Gujarat government, led by Bhupendra Patel, is distributing substantial aid to affected farmers.

TRENDING

1
India Strikes Back: Anti-Dumping Duty on Vietnamese Steel

India Strikes Back: Anti-Dumping Duty on Vietnamese Steel

 India
2
Godrej Agrovet's Strategic Investment in Dairy Processing and Farmer Support in Andhra Pradesh

Godrej Agrovet's Strategic Investment in Dairy Processing and Farmer Support...

 India
3
Democrats Outpace Republicans in Voter Enthusiasm Ahead of 2026 Elections

Democrats Outpace Republicans in Voter Enthusiasm Ahead of 2026 Elections

 Global
4
Haryana Pioneers Paperless Revolution in Property Registrations

Haryana Pioneers Paperless Revolution in Property Registrations

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025