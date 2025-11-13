India Unveils 100 New Sainik Schools in PPP Model
The Narendra Modi government is establishing 100 Sainik Schools through a Public Private Partnership model to promote military education across India. Union Home Minister Amit Shah highlighted the economic benefits of related initiatives in Gujarat for farmers and dairy sectors, including organic products and expanded cooperative societies.
The Narendra Modi government is set to establish 100 Sainik Schools across India under a Public Private Partnership (PPP) model, according to Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Announced during the inauguration of the Shri Motibhai R Chaudhary Sagar Sainik School in Gujarat, Shah emphasized the role these schools will play in encouraging children from various districts to join the armed forces.
The new Sainik School, built at a cost of Rs 50 crore, boasts state-of-the-art facilities, including smart classrooms, hostels, a library, and a canteen. The Sagar Organic Plant, which was inaugurated simultaneously, will bolster organic farming. With a capacity of 30 metric tonnes daily, it aims to benefit farmers by bringing their organic products to national and international markets.
Expanding on broader economic initiatives, Shah highlighted the ongoing success of Dudhsagar Dairy, a core part of Gujarat's White Revolution, and discussed the establishment of primary dairy cooperative societies. A significant portion of Amul's turnover stems from women's contributions, demonstrating the economic impact of these cooperative efforts. In light of unseasonal rains, the Gujarat government, led by Bhupendra Patel, is distributing substantial aid to affected farmers.
