Narendra Modi's 100 Sainik Schools and Organic Revolution

The Indian government, led by Narendra Modi, plans to establish 100 new Sainik Schools via Public Private Partnership. Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced this at the inauguration of the Shri Motibhai R Chaudhary Sagar Sainik School. The initiative aims to benefit military service aspirants and boost organic farming.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Boriyavi | Updated: 13-11-2025 20:56 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 20:56 IST
The Narendra Modi government is set to establish 100 Sainik Schools across India through a Public Private Partnership model, revealed Union Home Minister Amit Shah. This announcement was made during the inauguration of the Shri Motibhai R Chaudhary Sagar Sainik School (MRCSSS) in Gujarat, aiming to foster the path for aspiring armed forces personnel.

With a development cost of Rs 50 crore, the MRCSSS boasts modern amenities such as smart classrooms and hostels. Meanwhile, the Sagar Organic Plant seeks to enhance the availability of organic products and support farmers. Farmers engaged in organic farming stand to benefit, especially with certifications enabling global market access.

Highlighting Dudhsagar Dairy's growth, Shah noted initiatives to boost the circular economy and cooperative societies. The dairy is a cornerstone of Gujarat's White Revolution, drawing in significant contributions from women. Recent state efforts include support packages for farmers affected by unseasonal rainfall.

(With inputs from agencies.)

