Overcrowding and Poor Hygiene Uncovered at Bengaluru Hostel

A recent Lokayukta-led inspection unveiled alarming conditions at the Government Science College Boys Hostel in Bengaluru, with issues such as overcrowding, poor hygiene, and substandard food highlighted. The hostel accommodates more students than its capacity, affecting health and living standards, prompting immediate corrective measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 13-11-2025 21:18 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 21:18 IST
In a significant crackdown, Lokayukta Justice B S Patil announced the discovery of grave hygiene issues and overcrowding at the Government Science College Boys Hostel, located on MG Road, Bengaluru. The inspection, which is part of a larger citywide initiative, involved 14 teams led by judicial and police officers tasked with investigating 28 hostels for illegal practices.

Justice Patil noted that the hostel, officially meant for 275 students, currently houses 373, leading to crowded conditions where rooms designated for four students now accommodate six to seven. He pinpointed that such overpopulation could severely impact students' health, citing subpar bathroom cleanliness with only 38 toilets available for use.

Students voiced their discontent over substandard food quality, cramped living conditions, and inadequate provisions, raising concerns during a direct interaction with Justice Patil. In response, the Lokayukta ordered more frequent cleaning endeavors and vowed to address grievances with further investigations expected to uncover additional irregularities.

