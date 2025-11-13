Gurugram Schools Shift to Hybrid Classes Amid Alarming Air Quality

The Gurugram administration has ordered all schools in the district to adopt a hybrid mode of teaching for students up to class 5, motivated by the alarming decline in air quality across the Delhi-NCR region.

According to Deputy Commissioner Ajay Kumar, the directive prioritizes children's health and safety in light of the severe air pollution levels. Students now have the flexibility to choose between attending classes online or physically, ensuring the decision aligns with their guardians' preferences.

This initiative follows the Haryana government's decision to implement Stage-III of the Graded Response Action Plan. Under this plan, deputy commissioners will evaluate local air quality and adjust schooling methods to protect students. The Department of School Education emphasizes continuous monitoring until air quality improves.

(With inputs from agencies.)