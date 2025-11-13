Left Menu

Gurugram Schools Shift to Hybrid Classes Amid Alarming Air Quality

In response to worsening air quality in Delhi-NCR, Gurugram administration mandates hybrid classes for students up to class 5. The measure aims to ensure children's health. Deputy Commissioner Ajay Kumar emphasized the importance of safety, allowing students the option to attend classes online or offline.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 13-11-2025 22:12 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 22:12 IST
Gurugram Schools Shift to Hybrid Classes Amid Alarming Air Quality
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Gurugram administration has ordered all schools in the district to adopt a hybrid mode of teaching for students up to class 5, motivated by the alarming decline in air quality across the Delhi-NCR region.

According to Deputy Commissioner Ajay Kumar, the directive prioritizes children's health and safety in light of the severe air pollution levels. Students now have the flexibility to choose between attending classes online or physically, ensuring the decision aligns with their guardians' preferences.

This initiative follows the Haryana government's decision to implement Stage-III of the Graded Response Action Plan. Under this plan, deputy commissioners will evaluate local air quality and adjust schooling methods to protect students. The Department of School Education emphasizes continuous monitoring until air quality improves.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hurricane Melissa: IMF and Jamaica's Resilience in the Face of Natural Disaster

Hurricane Melissa: IMF and Jamaica's Resilience in the Face of Natural Disas...

 Global
2
Court Curbs Shiv Sena Leader's Defamatory Claims Against Businessman

Court Curbs Shiv Sena Leader's Defamatory Claims Against Businessman

 India
3
Tensions Rise in Bihar as Political Leaders Express Uncertainty Ahead of Election Results

Tensions Rise in Bihar as Political Leaders Express Uncertainty Ahead of Ele...

 India
4
European Central Banks Explore Alternative to Fed Dollar Backstop

European Central Banks Explore Alternative to Fed Dollar Backstop

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025