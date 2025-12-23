Left Menu

Delhi-NCR Housing Prices Surge Despite Lower Home Loan Rates

Housing prices in Delhi-NCR have risen sharply, impacting affordability despite lower interest rates on home loans. According to Knight Frank, affordability in Mumbai has improved significantly. The Knight Frank Affordability Index shows that households in different cities spend various proportions of their income on EMIs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2025 18:42 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 18:42 IST
Delhi-NCR Housing Prices Surge Despite Lower Home Loan Rates
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A recent surge in housing prices across Delhi-NCR is adversely affecting the affordability of buying homes, despite reduced interest rates on home loans, according to a report by real estate consultant Knight Frank India.

The consultancy's Affordability Index reveals that although Mumbai has seen a significant improvement in housing affordability this year, Delhi-NCR continues to experience challenges. The index measures the percentage of income a household needs to allocate monthly for repaying a home loan.

Ahmedabad emerges as the most affordable housing market among the top eight cities, with an 18 per cent income allocation for EMIs, while Pune and Kolkata follow at 22 per cent. In contrast, Mumbai's EMI-to-income ratio has improved to 47 per cent, yet Delhi-NCR sees a marginal affordability decline to 28 per cent for 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

 Global
2
Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

 Global
3
Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

 Global
4
Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domestic Supply

Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domesti...

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025