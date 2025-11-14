Left Menu

Protests Intensify Against Tamil Nadu Private Universities Bill

Teachers' associations from four Tamil Nadu universities protest the Tamil Nadu Private Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2025, fearing conversion of government-aided colleges into private universities. They have been demonstrating since November and plan an indefinite strike from December 8 if the government fails to engage in talks.

Protests Intensify Against Tamil Nadu Private Universities Bill
In Tamil Nadu, teachers' associations from four state universities are escalating protests against the Tamil Nadu Private Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2025. The Associations of University Teachers (AUT) and members from universities such as Madurai Kamaraj and Alagappa have been vocal since November, opposing potential impacts on government-aided colleges.

The controversial bill, introduced by the DMK government, could convert government-aided colleges into private universities, instigating fears of job insecurity among faculty and staff and diminishing government provisions. The associations are calling for dialogue with officials to address their concerns.

General Secretary of MUTA, A T Senthamarai Kannan, stated that despite completing a sit-in protest, they have not received any response from the government. Plans are in place for a strike from December 8 if no discussions occur, as educators demand the withdrawal of the bill and continuation of support for government-aided institutions.

