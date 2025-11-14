Protests Intensify Against Tamil Nadu Private Universities Bill

In Tamil Nadu, teachers' associations from four state universities are escalating protests against the Tamil Nadu Private Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2025. The Associations of University Teachers (AUT) and members from universities such as Madurai Kamaraj and Alagappa have been vocal since November, opposing potential impacts on government-aided colleges.

The controversial bill, introduced by the DMK government, could convert government-aided colleges into private universities, instigating fears of job insecurity among faculty and staff and diminishing government provisions. The associations are calling for dialogue with officials to address their concerns.

General Secretary of MUTA, A T Senthamarai Kannan, stated that despite completing a sit-in protest, they have not received any response from the government. Plans are in place for a strike from December 8 if no discussions occur, as educators demand the withdrawal of the bill and continuation of support for government-aided institutions.