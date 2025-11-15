Left Menu

School Bus Misfortune: 31 Injured in Jharkhand Gorge Fall

A school bus carrying students from Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya overturned and fell into a gorge in Jharkhand's Koderma district, injuring 31 girls. Most are recovering in the hospital, with officials investigating the accident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Koderma | Updated: 15-11-2025 14:57 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 14:57 IST
In a tragic turn of events, a school bus carrying students from Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya overturned in Jharkhand's Koderma district, injuring at least 31 girl students. The unfortunate accident occurred on Saturday as the bus descended 25 feet into a gorge.

The incident took place on the Ranchi-Patna main road in Koderma Valley, underlining the dangerous terrain of the region. Emergency services rushed the injured students to Sadar Hospital, where civil surgeon Anil Kumar stated that, initially, all 31 were admitted. Ten have since been discharged, while 21 remain under observation.

Deputy Commissioner Rituraj personally visited the injured students at the hospital, ensuring they receive the necessary care. An investigation into the mishap has been ordered. School principal Abhitab Kumar noted that the bus was part of an educational trip with 71 students headed to Rajgir and Nalanda, highlighting the unexpected nature of the tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

