Left Menu

Tragic Death in Maharashtra: School Punishment Raises Concerns

A Class 6 student from a private school in Palghar, Maharashtra, died after allegedly being punished with 100 sit-ups for tardiness. The incident has sparked an inquiry to determine the role of the punishment in her death. MNS leaders have raised concerns, and a probe is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 15-11-2025 17:39 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 17:39 IST
Tragic Death in Maharashtra: School Punishment Raises Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The tragic death of a Class 6 student in Maharashtra's Palghar district has spurred authorities to launch a thorough investigation. The young girl, who attended a private school in Vasai, succumbed after reportedly being forced to complete 100 sit-ups as punishment for arriving late.

Anshika, identified as the deceased student, was reportedly not the only one punished that day. Despite having pre-existing health issues, she and other students were allegedly compelled to do sit-ups on November 8, according to Maharashtra Navnirman Sena leader, Sachin More.

While authorities are probing the incident to uncover the true cause of Anshika's death, Block Education Officer Pandurang Galange confirmed that an inquiry is in progress. As of now, no police complaint has been lodged, leaving the circumstances surrounding the case in question.

TRENDING

1
Arunachal Pradesh Gears Up for Simultaneous Panchayat and Municipal Elections

Arunachal Pradesh Gears Up for Simultaneous Panchayat and Municipal Election...

 India
2
Odisha Kicks Off All India Tiger Estimation-2026 at Similipal

Odisha Kicks Off All India Tiger Estimation-2026 at Similipal

 India
3
British Doctors Arrested for Illegal Entry into India

British Doctors Arrested for Illegal Entry into India

 India
4
Sri Lanka's Crackdown: Over 1,000 Arrested in Major Drug Bust

Sri Lanka's Crackdown: Over 1,000 Arrested in Major Drug Bust

 Sri Lanka

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s talent pipeline unprepared for AI-era demands

Global South users bear hidden cost of AI misalignment

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025