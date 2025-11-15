Tragic Death in Maharashtra: School Punishment Raises Concerns

The tragic death of a Class 6 student in Maharashtra's Palghar district has spurred authorities to launch a thorough investigation. The young girl, who attended a private school in Vasai, succumbed after reportedly being forced to complete 100 sit-ups as punishment for arriving late.

Anshika, identified as the deceased student, was reportedly not the only one punished that day. Despite having pre-existing health issues, she and other students were allegedly compelled to do sit-ups on November 8, according to Maharashtra Navnirman Sena leader, Sachin More.

While authorities are probing the incident to uncover the true cause of Anshika's death, Block Education Officer Pandurang Galange confirmed that an inquiry is in progress. As of now, no police complaint has been lodged, leaving the circumstances surrounding the case in question.