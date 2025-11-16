Left Menu

Jitendra Singh Inaugurates New Kendriya Vidyalaya to Boost Education in Jammu and Kashmir

Union Minister Jitendra Singh inaugurated a new Kendriya Vidyalaya in Ramkot, Jammu and Kashmir. The school aims to enhance education quality in the region, with already 200 students enrolled. Singh encouraged the use of government schemes to foster innovation among students and promote STEM education, especially for girls.

Updated: 16-11-2025 18:41 IST
Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Sunday inaugurated the recently established Kendriya Vidyalaya at Ramkot in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, marking a significant step towards educational development in the area.

Speaking at the event, Singh highlighted various government initiatives aimed at fostering innovation among students. He encouraged faculty to leverage central schemes designed to identify and support young innovators and startups among schoolchildren.

Singh urged parents to utilize scholarship and grant schemes from the Department of Science and Technology, such as INSPIRE-MANAK and Vigyan Jyoti, to promote science education and support girls in pursuing careers in technology and research.

(With inputs from agencies.)

