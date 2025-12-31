Vande Bharat Express Transforms Jammu and Kashmir Transport Network

Jammu, Dec 31 (PTI) - The Vande Bharat Express, a premium train service, has marked a crucial milestone in Jammu and Kashmir's transport landscape, drawing nearly 3.75 lakh passengers over the past six months, according to officials. The service, launched in June post the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link project inauguration, has enhanced connectivity with the country.

The Jammu Railway Division has achieved significant growth in passenger services, freight movement, and revenue, overcoming early challenges to deliver results swiftly, says Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Uchit Singhal. Infrastructure has seen notable upgrades, including new goods sheds and service expansions to cater to both commercial and military demands.

The division's efforts in handling emergency train services, enhancing non-fare income through digital advertising, and eliminating ticketless travel have fortified its position as a transformative transport and logistics entity. New business ventures further underpin its economic impact, reflecting an accelerated institutional stabilization in its inaugural year.

