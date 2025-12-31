Challenges Mount Over Jammu and Kashmir's 'Selective' Demolition Drives

National Conference MP Ruhullah Mehdi has openly criticized the Jammu and Kashmir government for what he describes as selective demolition drives, urging the administration to uphold its promises to the people.

Following the demolition of journalist Arfaz Ahmad Daing's house in Transport Nagar, Mehdi slammed the government's alleged failure to provide relief to the affected family, who were reportedly not served any notice. Mehdi called for accountability from Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and government officials.

In addition to questioning the selective demolitions, Mehdi also addressed public discontent over new reservation policies. With rising protests among students, he urged the government to engage with the public and reconsider changes that have significantly expanded reservation quotas in Jammu and Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)