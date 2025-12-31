Challenges Mount Over Jammu and Kashmir's 'Selective' Demolition Drives
National Conference MP Ruhullah Mehdi criticizes Jammu and Kashmir government for selective demolition drives, urging them to fulfill promises. He highlights the case of journalist Arfaz Ahmad Daing's demolished house without notice and advocates assistance for affected families. Public protests rise over new reservation policies expanding quotas.
- Country:
- India
National Conference MP Ruhullah Mehdi has openly criticized the Jammu and Kashmir government for what he describes as selective demolition drives, urging the administration to uphold its promises to the people.
Following the demolition of journalist Arfaz Ahmad Daing's house in Transport Nagar, Mehdi slammed the government's alleged failure to provide relief to the affected family, who were reportedly not served any notice. Mehdi called for accountability from Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and government officials.
In addition to questioning the selective demolitions, Mehdi also addressed public discontent over new reservation policies. With rising protests among students, he urged the government to engage with the public and reconsider changes that have significantly expanded reservation quotas in Jammu and Kashmir.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Amit Shah Urges Assam to Support BJP for Development and Cultural Identity Preservation
Supreme Court's Landmark Decision: A Victory for Aravalli Preservation
Tensions Rise in Kashmir Over Reservation Protests
Reservation Policy Stalemate Sparks Youth Anxiety in Jammu and Kashmir
Jammu and Kashmir Leaders Under House Arrest Amid Reservation Policy Protest