Left Menu

Challenges Mount Over Jammu and Kashmir's 'Selective' Demolition Drives

National Conference MP Ruhullah Mehdi criticizes Jammu and Kashmir government for selective demolition drives, urging them to fulfill promises. He highlights the case of journalist Arfaz Ahmad Daing's demolished house without notice and advocates assistance for affected families. Public protests rise over new reservation policies expanding quotas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 31-12-2025 18:08 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 18:08 IST
Challenges Mount Over Jammu and Kashmir's 'Selective' Demolition Drives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

National Conference MP Ruhullah Mehdi has openly criticized the Jammu and Kashmir government for what he describes as selective demolition drives, urging the administration to uphold its promises to the people.

Following the demolition of journalist Arfaz Ahmad Daing's house in Transport Nagar, Mehdi slammed the government's alleged failure to provide relief to the affected family, who were reportedly not served any notice. Mehdi called for accountability from Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and government officials.

In addition to questioning the selective demolitions, Mehdi also addressed public discontent over new reservation policies. With rising protests among students, he urged the government to engage with the public and reconsider changes that have significantly expanded reservation quotas in Jammu and Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shiv Sena MP Demands Disqualification of Digitally-Signed Nominees in Civic Polls

Shiv Sena MP Demands Disqualification of Digitally-Signed Nominees in Civic ...

 India
2
Verbal Duel: CPI's Viswam Clashes with SNDP's Natesan

Verbal Duel: CPI's Viswam Clashes with SNDP's Natesan

 India
3
Rising Stars: Energy Efficiency Revamp to Impact Cooling Appliance Prices

Rising Stars: Energy Efficiency Revamp to Impact Cooling Appliance Prices

 India
4
Ukrainian Drones Ignite Blaze at Russian Oil Depot

Ukrainian Drones Ignite Blaze at Russian Oil Depot

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025