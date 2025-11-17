Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over MBBS Seat Allocation at Vaishno Devi Institute

Hindu groups protested against the MBBS seat allocation at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute, demanding a new admission process that ensures reservations for Hindus. Concerns arose after the inaugural batch primarily consisted of Muslim students. Authorities stated admissions were merit-based, as the institute lacks minority status.

Updated: 17-11-2025 14:13 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 14:13 IST
On Monday, multiple Hindu organizations staged a protest at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence (SMVDIME) in Reasi district, calling for the withdrawal of the first MBBS seat allocation list.

The groups, including Yuva Rajput Sabha and Rashtriya Bajrang Dal, demanded a revised admission process and rule re-evaluation to guarantee adequate Hindu reservations in the shrine-funded institution.

The controversy arose after the maiden batch of 50 MBBS students included 42 Muslims, prompting right-wing groups to question the process and seek "minority institution" status for SMVDIME. Officials asserted that admissions were based on merit, negating religious reservation criteria.

(With inputs from agencies.)

