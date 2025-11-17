Left Menu

Global Academic Alliance: IIHMR University Teams Up with University of Manchester

IIHMR University and the University of Manchester have partnered to advance India's National Education Policy 2020 by internationalising higher education. This collaboration focuses on health and medicine research, student and faculty exchanges, and joint academic activities. It aims to engage students with global best practices in research and health systems.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaip6ur | Updated: 17-11-2025 16:00 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 16:00 IST
  • Country:
  • India

IIHMR University has forged a new alliance by signing a Memorandum of Understanding with the University of Manchester. The collaboration is aimed at advancing the objectives of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, primarily focusing on the internationalisation of higher education.

The partnership is expected to bolster academic and research cooperation, particularly in the field of health and medicine. Key aspects of the agreement include joint research projects, student and faculty exchange programs, and collaborative academic activities. The institutes aim to share global best practices through this endeavor, as stated by a representative from IIHMR University.

This association provides an opportunity for IIHMR University's students and faculty to gain exposure to international standards and practices in research, modern teaching techniques, and health systems, according to Dr. P R Sodani, president of IIHMR University.

(With inputs from agencies.)

