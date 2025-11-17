Maharashtra's Vision 2047: Digital Monitoring for Academic Excellence

In a bid to enhance the academic landscape, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has advocated for the development of a digital dashboard to effectively monitor the performance of public universities. This initiative aims to bolster academic standards and improve rankings through strategic assessment and action plans involving research, infrastructure, and quality education.

Addressing a high-profile meeting focused on the National Education Policy and the 'Viksit Maharashtra 2047' roadmap, Fadnavis urged public universities to embrace industry partnerships. The collaboration intends to expand student employment opportunities via internships, apprenticeships, and skill-oriented programs catering to emerging market demands.

The meeting also underscored the significance of elevating NIRF (National Institutional Ranking Framework) standings, transforming Maharashtra into a global education hub, and fostering high-quality research. Education Minister Chandrakant Patil, alongside other key educational leaders, emphasized the necessity of aligning curricula with future skills and expanding international ties as part of the state's ambitious vision for 2047.

