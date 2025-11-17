Left Menu

Maharashtra's Vision 2047: Digital Monitoring for Academic Excellence

The Maharashtra Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, emphasizes the creation of a digital tool to improve university performance and rankings. The state's vision for 2047 involves enhancing academic quality through industry partnerships and monitoring tools. Fadnavis assures government support and highlights the need for competitive academic standards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-11-2025 18:28 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 18:28 IST
In a bid to enhance the academic landscape, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has advocated for the development of a digital dashboard to effectively monitor the performance of public universities. This initiative aims to bolster academic standards and improve rankings through strategic assessment and action plans involving research, infrastructure, and quality education.

Addressing a high-profile meeting focused on the National Education Policy and the 'Viksit Maharashtra 2047' roadmap, Fadnavis urged public universities to embrace industry partnerships. The collaboration intends to expand student employment opportunities via internships, apprenticeships, and skill-oriented programs catering to emerging market demands.

The meeting also underscored the significance of elevating NIRF (National Institutional Ranking Framework) standings, transforming Maharashtra into a global education hub, and fostering high-quality research. Education Minister Chandrakant Patil, alongside other key educational leaders, emphasized the necessity of aligning curricula with future skills and expanding international ties as part of the state's ambitious vision for 2047.

(With inputs from agencies.)

