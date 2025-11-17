Left Menu

Gaza's Education Crisis: A Generation at Risk

In Gaza, war has displaced hundreds of thousands of children, leaving makeshift tents as their only hope for education. With the ceasefire holding, efforts are underway to bring children back to learning. However, scarce resources and trauma from war pose significant challenges to achieving education for Gaza's youth.

Deiral-Balah | Updated: 17-11-2025 23:52 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 23:52 IST
Gaza's Education Crisis: A Generation at Risk
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In the Gaza Strip, education is facing a crisis as hundreds of thousands of children are unable to attend school due to the destruction caused by the ongoing conflict. The lack of educational facilities has forced youths to study in makeshift tents amidst the ruins.

Efforts to reopen educational centers are underway, with humanitarian organizations like UNICEF and UNRWA racing against time to provide a semblance of normalcy for the displaced children. However, numerous obstacles, including the scarcity of resources and psychological trauma, persist.

Despite a fragile ceasefire, the path to reconstruction remains long and arduous. The community and global aid agencies stress that enabling education is vital for the future of Gaza's children, warning against the risks of a lost generation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

