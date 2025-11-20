Headmistress among four St Columba's School staffers suspended in student suicide case

Four staff members, including the headmistress of St Columba's School, have been suspended after an FIR was registered against them in connection with the alleged suicide of a class 10 student who had accused them of mental harassment.

A senior Delhi Education Department official said a committee has been formed to probe the allegations and review the school's handling of the case. It has been asked to submit its report within three days.

According to the suspension order, the headmistress (Classes 4-10), the coordinator for Classes 9 and 10, and two teachers have been placed under temporary suspension while the matter is being examined.

The student's father told PTI that the suspension was ''only temporary'' and demanded the arrest of the teachers named in the FIR.

''We need to send a message that no teacher should treat our children like that,'' he said.

The Education Department said, ''In pursuance of the imperative to comprehensively ascertain the factual matrix, causative circumstances and administrative accountability associated with the unfortunate incident that occurred on November 18, it has constituted a High-Level Inquiry Committee comprising senior officers.'' It added that the committee will undertake a ''thorough, objective and time-bound inquiry'' and submit a comprehensive report with findings, observations and recommendations within three days of the order's issuance.

The suspension order sent to the four staff members individually mentioned, ''In view of the seriousness of the allegations, the competent authority has decided to place you under suspension with immediate effect.'' It specifies that the staffers will remain suspended until the completion of the investigation and further directions from the competent authority.

They have been instructed to remain available for official communication, refrain from visiting the school premises, and avoid interaction with students, staff or parents without prior written permission from the administration.

The class 10 student, who had reportedly dreamt of becoming ''the next Shah Rukh Khan'', died on Tuesday after he allegedly jumped from the Rajendra Place Metro Station around 2.34 pm.

He was taken to BLK Super Speciality Hospital, where doctors declared him dead, police said.

A senior police officer said the boy left a suicide note naming a few teachers, alleging mental harassment, apologising to his family, and requesting that his organs be donated.

The FIR, registered at the Rajendra Nagar police station, includes charges related to abetment of suicide. Police are recording statements of classmates, teachers and school authorities as part of the investigation.

