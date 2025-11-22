Revamping Higher Education: The Dawn of HECI

A transformative bill aimed at reforming India's higher education oversight is on the agenda for the winter session of Parliament, starting December 1. The Higher Education Commission of India Bill seeks to establish a single regulator to replace existing bodies like the UGC, AICTE, and NCTE.

Proposed within the framework of the National Education Policy, HECI intends to streamline regulation, accreditation, and the establishment of educational standards, while leaving funding in the hands of the administrative ministry to ensure autonomy.

Efforts to form HECI originated in a draft bill from 2018 and gained momentum under the leadership of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. This initiative underscores the perceived need for a regulatory overhaul to revitalise India's higher education system.

