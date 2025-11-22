Left Menu

Revamping Higher Education: The Dawn of HECI

The Higher Education Commission of India (HECI) Bill proposes to establish a new regulator replacing UGC, AICTE, and NCTE. Excluding medical and law colleges, it will focus on regulation, accreditation, and setting professional standards. Funding remains outside its control. The bill aims for a comprehensive overhaul of the current system.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-11-2025 17:36 IST | Created: 22-11-2025 17:36 IST
Revamping Higher Education: The Dawn of HECI
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A transformative bill aimed at reforming India's higher education oversight is on the agenda for the winter session of Parliament, starting December 1. The Higher Education Commission of India Bill seeks to establish a single regulator to replace existing bodies like the UGC, AICTE, and NCTE.

Proposed within the framework of the National Education Policy, HECI intends to streamline regulation, accreditation, and the establishment of educational standards, while leaving funding in the hands of the administrative ministry to ensure autonomy.

Efforts to form HECI originated in a draft bill from 2018 and gained momentum under the leadership of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. This initiative underscores the perceived need for a regulatory overhaul to revitalise India's higher education system.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
COP30 Climate Talks: A Compromise Amidst High Hopes and Discontent

COP30 Climate Talks: A Compromise Amidst High Hopes and Discontent

 Brazil
2
France Triumphs Over Australia in Thrilling Stadium Showdown

France Triumphs Over Australia in Thrilling Stadium Showdown

 Global
3
Turkey Secures Host Crown for COP31 Amid Strategic Climate Talks

Turkey Secures Host Crown for COP31 Amid Strategic Climate Talks

 Australia
4
Galthie Critiques France's World Cup Performance

Galthie Critiques France's World Cup Performance

 France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital transformation expands geographic reach of global supply chains

AI deepfakes, mass chat abuse and grooming push digital gender divide into crisis

Massive food loss crisis hits East Africa as key crops spoil across value chains

Gender cues can shift AI fairness decisions, raising concerns for real-world use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025