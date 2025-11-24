West Bengal's Assistant Teacher Recruitment Revamp

The West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) has released results for the recruitment test of assistant teachers for classes 9-10, addressing 23,212 vacancies in state-run and aided schools. The results are available on the commission's website and via a helpline.

The test, conducted on September 7, marks a pivotal step in resolving the aftermath of a Supreme Court ruling which nullified the appointment of 25,753 teaching and non-teaching staff due to procedural issues. Education Minister Bratya Basu acknowledged the WBSSC's timely results as guided by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

With 2,93,192 candidates who sat for the exam, the process continues as interview lists are anticipated in December. This recruitment realignment is integral to filling a cumulative total of 35,657 vacancies across classes 9-12 following previous setbacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)