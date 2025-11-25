Left Menu

35 Million at Risk: Nigeria Approaching Unprecedented Hunger Crisis

Nigeria is on the brink of its worst hunger crisis, with nearly 35 million people at risk by 2026 due to escalating Islamist attacks and funding shortages for the World Food Programme. Violent incidents and economic stress have severely impacted rural communities, with children facing critical malnutrition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2025 10:32 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 10:32 IST
35 Million at Risk: Nigeria Approaching Unprecedented Hunger Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Nigeria is facing an impending hunger crisis, with the U.N. World Food Programme (WFP) forecasting nearly 35 million citizens could endure food insecurity by 2026. Escalating militant attacks in the north and economic challenges have pushed families to their limits, with resources set to deplete by December.

Violence has surged this year, notably with first-time strikes by insurgent group Jama'at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin and ongoing threats from Islamic State West Africa Province. Recent attacks have resulted in high-profile casualties, including a brigadier-general, and mass kidnappings, exacerbating the severe hunger crisis.

With funding cuts affecting vital aid programs, WFP has scaled back nutrition support, leaving hundreds of thousands without essential services. The deteriorating conditions highlight a severe threat to regional stability, urging immediate international financial intervention to avert a catastrophe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Luxury Second Homes: The New Investment Frontier

Luxury Second Homes: The New Investment Frontier

 India
2
Vande Bharat Express to Tirupati Expanded with More Coaches

Vande Bharat Express to Tirupati Expanded with More Coaches

 India
3
Antara Senior Care Expands in Bengaluru: Meeting Rising Demand for Senior Living

Antara Senior Care Expands in Bengaluru: Meeting Rising Demand for Senior Li...

 Global
4
Fed Rate Cut Speculation Sparks Dollar Stability, Yen Vigilance

Fed Rate Cut Speculation Sparks Dollar Stability, Yen Vigilance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

Trans-Caspian Corridor Advances, Yet Regulatory Friction Continues to Slow Progress

Autonomous AI Cyberattacks Nearing Reality, RAND Urges Swift Government Response

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025