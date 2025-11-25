35 Million at Risk: Nigeria Approaching Unprecedented Hunger Crisis

Nigeria is facing an impending hunger crisis, with the U.N. World Food Programme (WFP) forecasting nearly 35 million citizens could endure food insecurity by 2026. Escalating militant attacks in the north and economic challenges have pushed families to their limits, with resources set to deplete by December.

Violence has surged this year, notably with first-time strikes by insurgent group Jama'at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin and ongoing threats from Islamic State West Africa Province. Recent attacks have resulted in high-profile casualties, including a brigadier-general, and mass kidnappings, exacerbating the severe hunger crisis.

With funding cuts affecting vital aid programs, WFP has scaled back nutrition support, leaving hundreds of thousands without essential services. The deteriorating conditions highlight a severe threat to regional stability, urging immediate international financial intervention to avert a catastrophe.

