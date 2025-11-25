France's Educational Struggle: The Pension Dilemma Impacting Classrooms

The French education budget is caught in a bind as the retirement costs for teachers consume a large portion of the funds earmarked for schools. More than a quarter of the €90 billion budget for 2026 is directed towards pensions, leaving fewer resources for classrooms.

France's pay-as-you-go pension system, reliant mostly on payroll contributions, is under pressure from demographic changes. These shifts, coupled with rising costs, mean less investment in education infrastructure and staff, raising concerns over declining student performance in core areas like mathematics, reading, and science.

President Macron's administration faces public outcry over the situation as class sizes grow and school resources dwindle. The pension system's strain reflects larger fiscal challenges and could politically energize the far-right, with many citizens demanding a reevaluation of spending priorities to better support education.

