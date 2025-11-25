Supreme Court Mandates Educational Access for All in Kerala

The Supreme Court of India has issued an imperative directive to the Kerala government, urging them to ensure the establishment of government primary schools in all regions devoid of such facilities. The court emphasized that every child must have access to neighborhood schooling, as enshrined in the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act.

Presiding over the matter, Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi have laid down a comprehensive two-phase strategy. Initially, the state must identify areas lacking lower or upper primary schools. Subsequently, schools must be set up in areas without a lower primary school within a one-kilometer radius, or an upper primary school within 3-4 kilometers.

The bench acknowledged potential fiscal constraints, suggesting the temporary use of private buildings and the engagement of retired teachers until permanent solutions are implemented. The bench has also highlighted the importance of community involvement, urging gram panchayats to offer land for school construction while cautioning against misuse of public funds to upgrade private institutions.

