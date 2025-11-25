Left Menu

University Faces Backlash Over Christmas Event on Guru Tegh Bahadur Martyrdom Day

Chitkara University faced criticism for hosting a Christmas event on Guru Tegh Bahadur's 350th Martyrdom Day, a declared holiday in Punjab. Sikh groups and political leaders condemned the university for disrespecting Sikh sentiments, urging it to close for the day. University management responded, acknowledging the issue but defended their operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patiala | Updated: 25-11-2025 19:56 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 19:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Chitkara University came under fire on Tuesday for holding a Christmas event on the Guru Tegh Bahadur's 350th Martyrdom Day, which is a gazetted holiday in Punjab. Sikh organizations and political leaders criticized the university for remaining open, accusing it of disregarding Sikh sentiments.

Surjit Singh Gharhi from the SGPC's ad-hoc committee condemned the university's decision to continue operations, while Shiromani Akali Dal spokesperson Jagjit Singh Kohli demanded its immediate closure. They argued that celebrating Christmas on a day of national remembrance was disrespectful.

Chitkara University Registrar Col. Rakesh Sharma stated he was unaware of the Christmas event and promised to verify the claims. He defended the university's position, citing commitments requiring it to remain operational, while assuring respect for all religions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

