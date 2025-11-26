Left Menu

Empowering the Future: IBM and Nasscom Foundation's Quest to Upskill India's Youth

Nasscom Foundation and IBM have partnered to upskill over 87,000 marginalized youth in India with digital skills through the IBM SkillsBuild programme. The initiative offers free courses and mentorship in technologies like AI and cloud computing, aiming to reduce the digital divide and improve employability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2025 14:06 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 14:06 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move to enhance the digital capabilities of India's youth, Nasscom Foundation has joined forces with IBM to launch an initiative aimed at empowering over 87,000 marginalized young individuals across the nation.

The collaboration seeks to deliver future-ready digital skills aligned with current industry needs, via IBM's SkillsBuild programme. By providing access to training on crucial emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and data analytics, the programme aims to bridge the digital divide while boosting employability in the digital age.

With a hybrid model, incorporating both university engagements and partnerships with on-ground experts, the programme is key to IBM's commitment to globally upskill 30 million people by 2030, while simultaneously working towards a digitally proficient workforce. Nasscom Foundation CEO, Jyoti Sharma, noted that this effort is pivotal in unlocking pathways to success for India's underserved communities.

