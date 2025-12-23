Harness Sets Sights on Expanding Indian Workforce
US-based IT firm Harness aims to more than double its workforce in India to over 1,000 in three years. With current employees numbering around 480, the company looks to enhance its R&D, operations, and go-to-market functions while deepening its local developer community engagement.
Harness, a US-based IT firm, announced plans to expand its workforce in India, aiming to employ over 1,000 people within the next three years. Currently, the company has around 480 employees in India working across various functions, including research and development, operations, and go-to-market strategies.
The announcement reveals a 75% increase in Harness' Indian employee base year-on-year. Co-founder and CEO Jyoti Bansal noted India's strategic importance as a major hub for the firm's innovative developments that are crucial for Harness' long-term platform vision.
In addition to workforce expansion, Harness intends to strengthen its ties with the local developer community through enhanced community programs, technical events, university partnerships, and collaborations, thereby supporting the growth of future engineering talent in the region.
