Left Menu

Harness Sets Sights on Expanding Indian Workforce

US-based IT firm Harness aims to more than double its workforce in India to over 1,000 in three years. With current employees numbering around 480, the company looks to enhance its R&D, operations, and go-to-market functions while deepening its local developer community engagement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2025 18:06 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 18:06 IST
Harness Sets Sights on Expanding Indian Workforce
  • Country:
  • India

Harness, a US-based IT firm, announced plans to expand its workforce in India, aiming to employ over 1,000 people within the next three years. Currently, the company has around 480 employees in India working across various functions, including research and development, operations, and go-to-market strategies.

The announcement reveals a 75% increase in Harness' Indian employee base year-on-year. Co-founder and CEO Jyoti Bansal noted India's strategic importance as a major hub for the firm's innovative developments that are crucial for Harness' long-term platform vision.

In addition to workforce expansion, Harness intends to strengthen its ties with the local developer community through enhanced community programs, technical events, university partnerships, and collaborations, thereby supporting the growth of future engineering talent in the region.

TRENDING

1
U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

 Global
2
Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

 Global
3
Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

 Global
4
Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domestic Supply

Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domesti...

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025