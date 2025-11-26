Sikkim's Rising Star: Radhika Chettri Joins Team India for World Skills Asia 2025

For the first time, a student from Sikkim has secured a spot in Team India for the World Skills Asia 2025 contest, set to take place in Taipei from November 27-29. Radhika Chettri, studying Emergency Medical Technology at Medhavi Skills University, will represent India in the Health and Social Care category.

Radhika previously won a silver medal in this category at the India Skills contest, marking Sikkim's first medal at the national level and positioning MSU as India's youngest university to achieve such a feat.

Regarded as the 'Olympics of Skills,' World Skills Asia showcases technical excellence and innovation. Minister Jayant Chaudhary inaugurated India's first team for the competition. Radhika, training intensively at Vidyanta Skills Institute and Medanta Hospital, aims to make both her state and country proud.

(With inputs from agencies.)