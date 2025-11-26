Left Menu

Britain Raises Dividend Tax Rates

The British government plans to increase tax rates on dividends by 2 percentage points. From April next year, the basic rate will rise to 10.75%, and the higher rates will increase to 35.75%, as per estimates from the Office for Budget Responsibility.

Updated: 26-11-2025 17:54 IST
The UK's government is set to raise tax rates on dividends by two percentage points. This move was outlined in estimates released by the Office for Budget Responsibility, shedding light on changes in financial policy ahead of finance minister Rachel Reeves' budget statement.

Starting April next year, the dividend tax rate will see an increase. The basic rate of tax is slated to rise to 10.75%, while higher rates will escalate to 35.75%, marking a significant shift in tax strategy aimed at addressing financial and economic challenges.

These adjustments come as part of a broader strategy to balance fiscal policy, potentially impacting investors and shaping the landscape of the UK's finance sector. Stakeholders and taxpayers are closely monitoring the situation for further developments.

