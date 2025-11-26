Students Unite for Scholarship Justice: AJSU's Massive Protest

The AJSU Party's students' wing is organizing a 'Janakrosh March' in Ranchi to protest against the alleged withholding of scholarships for numerous students. The rally will start from Bapu Vatika in Morabadi Ground and conclude at Raj Bhavan. There, a delegation will submit a memorandum to the governor, demanding his intervention.

Om Verma, president of the AJSU Party Students' Union, claims that many students from the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Other Backward Classes (OBC) categories have been awaiting their scholarships for the 2024-25 session. The delay impacts over 11.34 lakh students, with more than 3.5 lakh OBC students yet to receive their first installment.

Verma emphasized the need for the governor's involvement in releasing the scholarships and urged the state government to maintain transparency by displaying the status of applications on the e-Kalyan portal. The students' wing aims to ensure prompt action through this protest.

(With inputs from agencies.)