Left Menu

Students Unite for Scholarship Justice: AJSU's Massive Protest

In Ranchi, the AJSU Party's students' wing is set to organize a 'Janakrosh March' to protest the alleged withholding of scholarships meant for over a million students. The protest aims to raise awareness and demand the release of pending funds for SC, ST, and OBC students in Jharkhand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 26-11-2025 19:30 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 19:30 IST
Students Unite for Scholarship Justice: AJSU's Massive Protest
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The AJSU Party's students' wing is organizing a 'Janakrosh March' in Ranchi to protest against the alleged withholding of scholarships for numerous students. The rally will start from Bapu Vatika in Morabadi Ground and conclude at Raj Bhavan. There, a delegation will submit a memorandum to the governor, demanding his intervention.

Om Verma, president of the AJSU Party Students' Union, claims that many students from the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Other Backward Classes (OBC) categories have been awaiting their scholarships for the 2024-25 session. The delay impacts over 11.34 lakh students, with more than 3.5 lakh OBC students yet to receive their first installment.

Verma emphasized the need for the governor's involvement in releasing the scholarships and urged the state government to maintain transparency by displaying the status of applications on the e-Kalyan portal. The students' wing aims to ensure prompt action through this protest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
France's Judicial Blow to Nicolas Sarkozy: Upholding the Campaign Finance Conviction

France's Judicial Blow to Nicolas Sarkozy: Upholding the Campaign Finance Co...

 Global
2
Empowering Special Athletes: Rajasthan's State Games Kick Off

Empowering Special Athletes: Rajasthan's State Games Kick Off

 India
3
Radioactive Contamination Scandal Shakes Indonesian Exports

Radioactive Contamination Scandal Shakes Indonesian Exports

 Indonesia
4
Fiscal Fumble: UK's Budget Blunder Exposes Government Gaffe

Fiscal Fumble: UK's Budget Blunder Exposes Government Gaffe

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025