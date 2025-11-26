Left Menu

A Nation in Unison: 20 Lakh Sing Vande Mataram on Constitution Day

Over 20 lakh students, educators, and officials in India united to sing 'Vande Mataram' on Constitution Day. The event highlighted national unity and patriotism among participants from various educational sectors. It also emphasized the historical significance of the song and the importance of constitutional ideals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 26-11-2025 23:34 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 23:34 IST
A Nation in Unison: 20 Lakh Sing Vande Mataram on Constitution Day
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a sweeping display of national unity, over 20 lakh students, teachers, and officials collectively sang 'Vande Mataram' on Constitution Day. The mass singing event was organized in both government and private educational institutions across the state, as confirmed by officials.

Joined by educators, parents, employees, and local representatives, the event was led by Mukul Sati, Director of Secondary Education and State Coordinator for the 'Vande Mataram' program. Sati reported that 20,12,652 participants harmonized across various educational sectors at 9:30 am.

Following the anthem, education and health minister Dr. Dhan Singh Rawat emphasized that 'Vande Mataram' has historically unified Indians and inspired patriotism. The event aimed to promote a new consciousness among the youth about patriotism, duty, and constitutional values.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Military Orders and Legal Boundaries: The Complex Case of Senator Mark Kelly

Military Orders and Legal Boundaries: The Complex Case of Senator Mark Kelly

 Global
2
Kaveri Vaaman: Revolutionizing Indian Agriculture By BARC

Kaveri Vaaman: Revolutionizing Indian Agriculture By BARC

 India
3
Adrian Newey Takes the Helm: A New Era for Aston Martin Racing

Adrian Newey Takes the Helm: A New Era for Aston Martin Racing

 Global
4
Operation Sindoor: India's Bold Military Message to Pakistan and China

Operation Sindoor: India's Bold Military Message to Pakistan and China

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025