A Nation in Unison: 20 Lakh Sing Vande Mataram on Constitution Day

In a sweeping display of national unity, over 20 lakh students, teachers, and officials collectively sang 'Vande Mataram' on Constitution Day. The mass singing event was organized in both government and private educational institutions across the state, as confirmed by officials.

Joined by educators, parents, employees, and local representatives, the event was led by Mukul Sati, Director of Secondary Education and State Coordinator for the 'Vande Mataram' program. Sati reported that 20,12,652 participants harmonized across various educational sectors at 9:30 am.

Following the anthem, education and health minister Dr. Dhan Singh Rawat emphasized that 'Vande Mataram' has historically unified Indians and inspired patriotism. The event aimed to promote a new consciousness among the youth about patriotism, duty, and constitutional values.

