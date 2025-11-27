Left Menu

Shortage of Basic Amenities and Teachers Plague Assam's Rural Schools

Almost 1,400 government schools in Assam's rural areas lack essential amenities like drinking water and toilets. Additionally, nearly 28,000 teaching positions remain vacant. The government is working to address these issues through recruitment efforts and infrastructure improvements, as discussed in a state assembly session led by Education Minister Ranoj Pegu.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 27-11-2025 14:06 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 14:06 IST
Shortage of Basic Amenities and Teachers Plague Assam's Rural Schools
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Assam's rural and char areas, nearly 1,400 primary and mid-level government schools suffer from a deficiency of essential amenities, including drinking water and toilet facilities, as was reported to the state assembly on Thursday.

The shocking revelation further included the alarming statistic that close to 28,000 teaching posts are vacant in these regions' state-run schools, highlighting the educational system's deficiencies.

Addressing the query raised by Congress MLA Wajed Ali Choudhury, Education Minister Ranoj Pegu informed the assembly of specific numbers, disclosing that 347 schools lack access to drinking water, and 809 are without toilets. While efforts are underway to address these shortages, recruitment efforts to fill 27,936 vacant teaching positions are also ongoing, offering hope for swift improvements.

TRENDING

1
Venezuela Revokes International Airline Permits Amid Tensions

Venezuela Revokes International Airline Permits Amid Tensions

 Global
2
Devastating Floods and Landslides Ravage Indonesia's Sumatra Island

Devastating Floods and Landslides Ravage Indonesia's Sumatra Island

 Indonesia
3
Global Currencies Maneuver amid Economic Shifts: A Dive into Forex Developments

Global Currencies Maneuver amid Economic Shifts: A Dive into Forex Developme...

 Global
4
BJP's Strategic Team Revamp in Rajasthan

BJP's Strategic Team Revamp in Rajasthan

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI ever be conscious? New research lays out most powerful arguments against it

Green taxes boost production but hurt renewable energy access in Africa

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025