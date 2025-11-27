Shortage of Basic Amenities and Teachers Plague Assam's Rural Schools

In Assam's rural and char areas, nearly 1,400 primary and mid-level government schools suffer from a deficiency of essential amenities, including drinking water and toilet facilities, as was reported to the state assembly on Thursday.

The shocking revelation further included the alarming statistic that close to 28,000 teaching posts are vacant in these regions' state-run schools, highlighting the educational system's deficiencies.

Addressing the query raised by Congress MLA Wajed Ali Choudhury, Education Minister Ranoj Pegu informed the assembly of specific numbers, disclosing that 347 schools lack access to drinking water, and 809 are without toilets. While efforts are underway to address these shortages, recruitment efforts to fill 27,936 vacant teaching positions are also ongoing, offering hope for swift improvements.