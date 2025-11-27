Left Menu

TeachBetter.ai Unveils Game-Changing Version 3.0 for Modern Education

TeachBetter.ai launches its Version 3.0, a significant upgrade aimed at transforming education through AI, with tools and features that enhance learning experiences for teachers and students, moving from rote memorisation to personalisation and real-world application of concepts, making high-quality education accessible and affordable.

Bangalore, India — TeachBetter.ai has announced the release of Version 3.0, a major upgrade to its education technology platform. Renowned for aiding over 20,000 educators and students, the platform aims to shift learning from rote memorisation to deeper comprehension and practical application of concepts.

The latest upgrade introduces 20+ AI tools for educators, interactive simulations, language support in over 80 languages, and an instant presentation generator. Each feature is designed to save teachers time and enrich students' learning journeys with immersive and interactive content, supporting a move towards personalised education.

Founded by Binit Agarwalla and Vipin Kumar, TeachBetter.ai is committed to making state-of-the-art educational technology accessible. Their mission is to provide an affordable platform, with pricing at ₹149/month, to democratise high-quality AI-driven education globally. The tools are crafted to break barriers by being accessible and easy to use.

