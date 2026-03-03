Tragic Incident: Woman's Fatal Act Amid Husband's Battle with Illness

In a tragic incident at Neyyattinkara, a 65-year-old woman died on Tuesday. Police report that she allegedly set herself ablaze, reportedly despondent over her husband's prolonged illness.

The deceased allegedly prepared a funeral pyre in her backyard, though authorities are still confirming these details. Initial findings suggest she poured kerosene over herself in an area intended for burning waste.

The incident occurred after her visit to the hospital where her husband was admitted. She sustained severe burns, covering 90% of her body. Authorities have registered a case of unnatural death and an investigation is underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)