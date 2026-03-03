Left Menu

No Gasoline Shortage Threat in France, Assures Economy Minister

French Economy Minister Roland Lescure assured that there is no immediate risk to the supply of natural gas and gasoline in France. He urged the public not to panic or rush to gas stations, emphasizing that the current situation does not warrant concern.

  • France

French Economy Minister Roland Lescure reassured citizens on Tuesday, stating that the supply of natural gas and gasoline in France faces no short-term risks.

Lescure called for calm, urging the public to refrain from unnecessary panic buying and long queues at gas stations.

The minister emphasized that the current energy situation does not justify alarm, aiming to prevent public unrest and ensure stability.

