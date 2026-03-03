No Gasoline Shortage Threat in France, Assures Economy Minister
French Economy Minister Roland Lescure assured that there is no immediate risk to the supply of natural gas and gasoline in France. He urged the public not to panic or rush to gas stations, emphasizing that the current situation does not warrant concern.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 03-03-2026 13:53 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 13:53 IST
- Country:
- France
French Economy Minister Roland Lescure reassured citizens on Tuesday, stating that the supply of natural gas and gasoline in France faces no short-term risks.
Lescure called for calm, urging the public to refrain from unnecessary panic buying and long queues at gas stations.
The minister emphasized that the current energy situation does not justify alarm, aiming to prevent public unrest and ensure stability.
ALSO READ
China's Strategic Moves to Safeguard Energy Supply
QatarEnergy, one of world's top natural gas producers, says it will halt its LNG production as Mideast war rages, reports AP.
Navigating the Risks: Strait of Hormuz's Impact on Asian Energy Supply
BOTAS Assures Natural Gas Supply Stability Despite Concerns
European natural gas futures spike 42.6 per cent in wake of shutdown of major Gulf liquid natural gas supplier, reports AP.