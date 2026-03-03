Left Menu

France Poised to Protect Partners Amid Middle East Tensions

France has expressed its readiness to support partners impacted by Iranian strikes in the Middle East, with Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot stating that France reserves the right to intervene. France has conducted air operations to secure its bases and is prepared to evacuate its nationals if necessary.

France has declared its willingness to protect its allies following Iranian retaliatory strikes in the Middle East, affirming its right to intervene if partners request assistance. Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot relayed this stance during a broadcast on BFM TV.

Barrot emphasized the increasing involvement of regional countries in the conflict, which affects French relations, defense agreements, and interests, including military installations. To bolster security, French Rafale fighter jets have carried out air operations over French bases in the area.

With approximately 400,000 French citizens present in the volatile region, the French government is prepared to evacuate those at the highest risk. Plans include utilizing both commercial and military flights for potential evacuations.

